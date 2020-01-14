News More News
West Virginia basketball doing its job on defense, but can improve

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team has played smothering half-court defense.
West Virginia has held the past two opponents to 29-percent from the floor. But Bob Huggins believes that things can get better, much better in fact.

The Mountaineers have played smothering half-court defense in consecutive Big 12 Conference wins holding Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to 35-118 from the floor and an almost unheard of 7-47, or 14-percent, from three. Even with 41 turnovers over the past two games, the defense has done its job.

