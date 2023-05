If you can say that West Virginia embraced the transfer portal last off-season, this one has been a head first dive into the database when it comes to constructing the roster.

Last year, the Mountaineers pulled in guard Erik Stevenson (South Carolina), forward Tre Mitchell (Texas), point guard Joe Toussaint (Iowa), forward Emmitt Matthews (Washington) and guard Jose Perez (Manhattan) which was certainly an impressive collection of talent.

But things have taken a significant step forward even from that point this current off-season with West Virginia perched around the top transfer classes nationally.