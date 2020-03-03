West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) got its first road win since Jan. 6 Tuesday night and spoiled Iowa State’s senior night, defeating the Cyclones (12-18, 5-12) by a score of 77-71 in Ames.

With the win, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins now has 880 career victories, surpassing the legendary Dean Smith for sixth all-time in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.



West Virginia took an early 4-0 lead with baskets from Jermaine Haley and Jordan McCabe as Iowa State took its first timeout just 44 seconds into the game.



The Cyclones battled back and tied the game up at 4-all. Back-and-forth action then occurred between the two teams, but it was West Virginia that held a 13-12 lead by the 14:17 mark in the first half.



West Virginia started off shooting 6-of-8 from the floor, but the Mountaineers would go on to miss their next six shot attempts and were held scoreless for over three minutes. Iowa State managed to take a 15-13 lead with Tre Jackson’s second three-pointer of the game.



Derek Culver ended the West Virginia drought with a layup which tied the game up at 15 with 12:20 to go until halftime.



With Iowa State leading by a score of 19-17, the Mountaineers used a 14-2 run to take a 31-21 lead over the Cyclones. Four straight points from Iowa State trimmed the West Virginia lead down to six points, but a layup from Haley and three-pointer from Sean McNeil made it an 11-point game.



From there, West Virginia would go on to take a 44-31 halftime lead with its last basket of the half coming from Culver near the buzzer.