WVSports - West Virginia basketball fills final scholarship with Ndiaye

West Virginia basketball fills final scholarship with Ndiaye
West Virginia has filled its final scholarship with Huntington (W.Va.) Beckley Prep forward Seny Ndiaye.
Ndiaye, 6-foot-10, 220-pounds, informed WVSports.com that he has signed with West Virginia filling the final scholarship that was left open when Brandon Knapper elected to enter the transfer portal.
While Head Coach Bob Huggins was the first contact that Ndiaye had with the program he has since developed a connection with assistant Erik Martin. The Mountaineers first discovered him in Atlanta.
The program is targeting him as a center or power forward at the next level and was intrigued by his ability to run the floor as well as his rebounding and shot blocking.
Ndiaye will have five years to play four and is a member of the 2020 class.
