Jalen Bridges saw five minutes in the exhibition against Duquesne and impressed in that time-frame.

The Fairmont native scored four points, including a steal and a highlight dunk, showcasing some of the skill set that made him a highly recruited prospect at the high school level.

A lengthy wing that has an ability to shoot the ball and an understanding of the game, a lot can be expected from him in the future.

But if all goes according to plan that is the last time you’ll see it happen this season.