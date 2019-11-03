News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 03:04:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia basketball freshman Bridges has plan for freshman year

West Virginia Mountaineers basketball freshman Jalen Bridges enrolled in August.
West Virginia Mountaineers basketball freshman Jalen Bridges enrolled in August. (WVUSports.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Jalen Bridges saw five minutes in the exhibition against Duquesne and impressed in that time-frame.

The Fairmont native scored four points, including a steal and a highlight dunk, showcasing some of the skill set that made him a highly recruited prospect at the high school level.

A lengthy wing that has an ability to shoot the ball and an understanding of the game, a lot can be expected from him in the future.

But if all goes according to plan that is the last time you’ll see it happen this season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}