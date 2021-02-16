When West Virginia takes the court on the road against Texas Saturday it would have been exactly a week since the Mountaineers last laced them up.

A week without basketball is a frustrating in-season break with how well West Virginia has played of late, but that is the fallout from the COVID-19 issues at Baylor. Both games against the Bears were canceled although one of those has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 in Waco.

But that week off could come in quite handy considering what lies ahead.