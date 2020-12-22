WVSports - West Virginia basketball looks for consistency

West Virginia has developed a problem.

A convincing win over ranked, and previously unbeaten Richmond has been sandwiched between two less than impressive performances against North Texas and Iowa State. Ultimately, the Mountaineers won both contests, which is all that matters, but it was a struggle in each game.

Against Iowa State, which entered the game 1-3 and fresh off a loss to Kansas State, West Virginia trailed for most of the second half before wrestling the lead back for good with 51 seconds left.

It’s not what you expected considering the Cyclones had just lost at home to a team that fell to Fort Hays State, a Division II team, by double-digits. Every game is different, and the transitive property doesn’t carry over in basketball, but playing to the level of the competition is becoming a theme for a Mountaineers team that is currently perched inside the top 10 nationally.

Don’t want to take my word for it?

“We’re a victim of playing down to our competition. A lot. We do it a lot and I don’t understand why we do that and I’m guilty of that too,” junior big man Derek Culver said.

It’s hard to argue.

The Mountaineers are sitting at 7-1 on the year, which is impressive in itself, but outside of that win over Richmond have not been convincing in their wins. West Virginia played arguably one of their best games of the year in a losing effort against No. 1 Gonzaga but has had to make second half runs to beat Western Kentucky, Georgetown, North Texas and Iowa State.

Even wins over South Dakota State and VCU weren’t walks in the park.

“We’ve had to grit and fight. Everything has been a battle. If we can just get out of our own way and play together and stop playing down to our competition everything would be fine,” he said.

This isn’t anything new when it comes to college basketball teams. Head coach Bob Huggins certainly understands that as well that it’s simply human nature at times. But the difference between good teams and great ones are finding that level of consistency on a game-to-game basis.

Still there is something to be said for finding a way to win even when you’re not playing your best.

“You don’t give them the respect that they deserve, and we didn’t. We weren’t ready. I knew we weren’t ready in warmups. We did everything we could do to get them ready and prepare them, but you can’t go out and guard the ball for them,” Huggins said.

Things aren’t going to be any easier over the next 18 games remaining on the schedule and the Mountaineers are going to have to find a level of focus moving forward.

On the positive side of things, playing down to an opponent won’t be a concern in the next game as West Virginia travels to Kansas where they have yet to win as a member of the Big 12. The Jayhawks are again one of the top team’s in the nation which should provide plenty of motivation.

But the Mountaineers have to find a way to create their own motivation moving ahead. Winning cures everything but allowing teams to play them close is a dangerous game and one that both Huggins and the players understand can’t become the norm against better competition.

“We don’t want to be in a dog fight every game because things happen,” guard Taz Sherman said.