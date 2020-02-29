Bob Huggins has already quite literally popped out of a casket to reinforce that his team isn’t dead yet last year and he gave some thought to do it again.

That’s because despite sitting at 19-9 and a solid ranking of No. 16 in the NET, many are already reading eulogies for this season given a recent skid where the program has dropped five of six.

During that stretch the program has essentially fallen from the two line to as low as the eight in some projections, but it isn’t quite ready to throw the dirt on the grave just yet.

“Basically what I told them is I was almost tempted to come out of the casket again,” Huggins said.

West Virginia has three regular season games left beginning with a chance of redemption against Oklahoma and then will head to Iowa State before closing the season on the road at Baylor. Of course, there still is the Big 12 Tournament, where the Mountaineers are still fighting for a bye and obviously the NCAA competition that is still on the horizon.

Essentially despite the struggles of late, that is a lot of basketball left on the slate.

“From every account I can see we’re a five seed and a five seed is a long, long way from missing the tournament,” Huggins said. “Everybody is like it’s the end of the world, it’s not the end of the world. Do we need to win? Sure, but you always need to win.”

The veteran head coach isn’t wrong. The Mountaineers still sit safely within the field in any projection based on the resume that it’s put together to date, but obviously you want to see the team put together a solid finish to inspire some confidence for what lies ahead.

Even the Huggins somewhat laughs about the idea of momentum heading into the tournament as he goes back to one of his most talented clubs since he came to West Virginia that was bounced in the first round by Stephen F. Austin despite playing good basketball.

Matchups this time of the year more often than not simply boil down to preparing and respecting your opponent not necessarily the concept of momentum.

“We have to do our job and win,” he said.

Huggins has been encouraged that his team realized that they have not competed with as much effort as they had at earlier points in the season and they responded well by getting in the gym and working. The team also held a get together on their own to discuss where they were at.

It wasn’t the first time that had happened, but a sign of where the team is at mentally.

“It’s more what they wanted, not what I wanted,” Huggins said.

West Virginia sits at a critical junction of the season and now the Mountaineers have a chance to learn from some of their mistakes and put together a strong finish down the stretch run.

“We’re not dead yet,” as Huggins said in the casket video and it’s very true. But the onus falls on him and the Mountaineers from making sure things stay that way as the calendar shifts to win or go home.

West Virginia will host Oklahoma at 4 p.m.

