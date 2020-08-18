West Virginia basketball offer intriguing to JUCO big Curry
Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. big Carlos Curry has already gone through the recruiting process once so this time around he has a clear idea of what he wants to find.
Curry, 6-foot-11, 235-pounds, signed with Mississippi out of high school and redshirted during his first season before appearing in 17 games last year. But he elected to leave the Rebels in order to try his hand again at the recruiting process which led him to Northwest.
