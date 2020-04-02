News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 07:24:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia basketball offer "means a lot" to 2022 instate guard McKneely

McKneely now holds an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Poca (W.Va.) 2022 guard Isaac McKneely had certainly been recruited by the West Virginia coaching staff but he never expected a scholarship offer to come this early.

Turns out the recruiting process is full of surprises.

McKneely added an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with head coach Bob Huggins. While the combo guard felt that the Big 12 Conference program was interested, he was taken back that the head man was the one extending it this early in his recruitment.

