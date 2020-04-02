Poca (W.Va.) 2022 guard Isaac McKneely had certainly been recruited by the West Virginia coaching staff but he never expected a scholarship offer to come this early.

Turns out the recruiting process is full of surprises.

McKneely added an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with head coach Bob Huggins. While the combo guard felt that the Big 12 Conference program was interested, he was taken back that the head man was the one extending it this early in his recruitment.