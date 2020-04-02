West Virginia basketball offer "means a lot" to 2022 instate guard McKneely
Poca (W.Va.) 2022 guard Isaac McKneely had certainly been recruited by the West Virginia coaching staff but he never expected a scholarship offer to come this early.
Turns out the recruiting process is full of surprises.
McKneely added an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with head coach Bob Huggins. While the combo guard felt that the Big 12 Conference program was interested, he was taken back that the head man was the one extending it this early in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news