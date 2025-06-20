West Virginia basketball reaches out to 2027 guard Kingston Money

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard plays at The Principia School in St. Louis and runs with Bradley Beal Elite on the AAU circuit. He helped lead Principia to back-to-back Metro League Conference championships and currently holds one Division I offer from Duquesne.

West Virginia has made contact with Kingston Money, a rising prospect in the 2027 class.

The Mountaineers are now in the mix.

“They are good, I had a good talk with Coach Forte,” Money said of the early communication with the WVU staff.

No visit has been scheduled yet, but he’s open to it.

“We haven’t talked about that yet, but I’m sure our conversation will get to that point. I would love to get on campus and see how they run things.”

As for the WVU interest, it’s a step forward in his development.

“I feel honored that my hard work is showing and I’m grateful for West Virginia reaching out because my best is yet to come,” he said.