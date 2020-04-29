West Virginia continues to pursue a big man for the final remaining 2020 scholarship and a name that has emerged has been Napa (Ca.) Prolific Prep center Frank Anselem.

Anselem, 6-foot-9, 220-pounds, had narrowed his list down to LSU, Alabama, and Georgia with a commitment seemingly imminent but elected to open things back up.

That has essentially opened the floodgates for schools to jump into the mix for the impressive big who reclassified from the 2021 class to the current one.