West Virginia basketball rebounds with 84-53 rout of Austin Peay
West Virginia (8-1) got back on the winning track by routing Austin Peay (4-5), 84-53, Thursday night in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers got out to a 6-2 lead, but some back-and-forth action between the two teams put the score at 8-6 with just under 16 minutes remaining in the first half.
A layup from big man Oscar Tshiebwe gave the Mountaineers a 10-6 lead before the Governors narrowed their deficit down to a point and held West Virginia scoreless for over two minutes.
Emmitt Matthews ended West Virginia’s scoring drought with a layup to extend the team’s lead to three points. Some more back-and-forth action took place between the two teams, but a 9-0 run from the Mountaineers gave them a 23-13 lead.
Later on, West Virginia went on a 7-0 run and would go on to take a 38-21 lead into the locker room for halftime after holding Austin Peay without a field goal for the final 5:21 of the first half.
Halftime Stats:
West Virginia opened the second half with back-to-back three pointers from Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews to extend its lead to 23 points. A 5-0 run for the Mountaineers, which included slam dunks from Matthews and Tshiebwe, made it a 49-25 advantage for West Virginia with 17:01 to go.
The Mountaineers continued to maintain its large deficit over the next few minutes and led the Governors by a score of 63-39 with 7:56 remaining.
From there, West Virginia was able to maintain its lead the rest of the way and cruise to its eighth win of the year.
The Mountaineers will have a quick turnaround and will host Nicholls Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
