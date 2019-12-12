West Virginia (8-1) got back on the winning track by routing Austin Peay (4-5), 84-53, Thursday night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers got out to a 6-2 lead, but some back-and-forth action between the two teams put the score at 8-6 with just under 16 minutes remaining in the first half.

A layup from big man Oscar Tshiebwe gave the Mountaineers a 10-6 lead before the Governors narrowed their deficit down to a point and held West Virginia scoreless for over two minutes.

Emmitt Matthews ended West Virginia’s scoring drought with a layup to extend the team’s lead to three points. Some more back-and-forth action took place between the two teams, but a 9-0 run from the Mountaineers gave them a 23-13 lead.

Later on, West Virginia went on a 7-0 run and would go on to take a 38-21 lead into the locker room for halftime after holding Austin Peay without a field goal for the final 5:21 of the first half.