WVSports - West Virginia basketball responds on defensive end after layoff

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins told his team prior to tipoff that the road trip to Kansas State was the most important game of the season to that point.

It might sound strange referring a match up against a team that hadn’t won a game since the calendar flipped into 2021 as a critical contest but it makes sense. The Mountaineers were coming off a heartbreaking last second loss to Texas and then were hit with a two-week layoff due to COVID-19.

That cost the program to postpone three games and left the club with only four available players that either didn’t test positive or were caught up in the contact tracing element. The team was not even able to practice as an entire team until the day before the game, giving them one full practice in two weeks.

“It’s hard to get anything done with four guys,” Huggins said.

So, considering all of that, it was easy to see Huggins’ line of thinking.

While it wasn’t always pretty and there were clear and obvious signs of rust with some of the players on the team, West Virginia did what it needed to do by beating the Wildcats 69-47 on the road. It was the largest road win in terms of point differential for the Mountaineers since joining the Big 12.

Because of that limited practice time, West Virginia wasn’t able to put a lot of emphasis across the board as they typically would in preparation, so the focus was on the defensive end. It was no coincidence that it was perhaps one of the best efforts on that end of the floor this season.

“On defense I thought we stepped up big. We knew we were going to struggle to make some shots sometimes because a lot of guys had to get back into it, but we played some of the best defense we have all year,” sophomore guard Deuce McBride said.

The Mountaineers forced the Wildcats into 28 turnovers, most of the Bruce Weber era in Manhattan, with a total of 18 of those coming in the first half. Some of that can be attributed to truly sloppy play by Kansas State, but along with those 18 turnovers the Wildcats only scored 17 points and attempted 18 shot attempts. It put them into a 14-point hole at the break.

The Mountaineers turned those 28 turnovers into 26 points, obviously the difference in the game.

Kansas State shot only 38-percent for the game and the Mountaineers were much improved when it came to allowing straight line drives to the basket and easy scores in the paint. It was exactly what Huggins wanted to see given the short prep time he was given with his entire roster.

“Our defense has been so bad, so porous. I thought we did a better job closing passing lanes. Thought we did a great job closing dribble lanes. Did a better job guarding the ball, staying in front of people,” he said. “…From a defensive standpoint, I was pleased, and our defense was really what got us that lead.”

Defense had been the biggest Achilles heel to this team through the first 13-games of the season and Huggins was blunt when he said that this club wouldn’t be sitting with 3 league losses had it played better on that end against some of the earlier opponents.

Obviously, Kansas State has its own struggles, but West Virginia had a big hand in that Saturday. It was the type of bounce back that a good team can manage under difficult circumstances, but things won’t get any easier in the next one at home against Texas Tech.

That turnaround will be quick considering the game is scheduled for Monday night, but for now the Mountaineers will enjoy a renewed effort on the defensive end.

“We knew they were a young team and when you can force a young team into hard situations and have them make a lot of mistakes and turnovers it’s a lot of momentum going our way,” McBride said.