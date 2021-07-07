This off-season has been a turtle shell game for the West Virginia hoops program.

Players have moved on and off the roster as decisions have been made about professional options, transfer destinations, whether to return for an additional year and more.

Over the course of the past several months there has been plenty of changes to the roster with guard Deuce McBride, big Derek Culver, forward Emmitt Matthews, guard Jordan McCabe and big Oscar Tshiebwe all foregoing their eligibility or entering the transfer portal.

That is a significant chunk of the roster from a season ago.