West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.
West Virginia 2020 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|Incoming Freshman
|Freshman Eligibility
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
Point Guard (2)
|
Josiah Davis
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint
|
|
Guard (4)
|
|
|
Kobe Johnson
Seth Wilson
|
|
Erik Stevenson
Kedrian Johnson
|
Forward (5)
|
Josiah Harris
|
James Okonkwo
Jamel King
|
Patrick Suemnick
|
|
Emmitt Matthews
|
Power Forward (3)
|
|
|
Mohamed Wague
|
Tre Mitchell
Jimmy Bell
|
|
Class Total:
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
Grant Total:
|
14/13
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook