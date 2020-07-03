 WVSports - West Virginia basketball taking patient approach with final scholarship
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 08:23:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia basketball taking patient approach with final scholarship

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program still has one open scholarship.
The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program still has one open scholarship.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has remained consistent when it comes to his lone remaining scholarship that is open.

That’s because the West Virginia basketball program currently has 12 of their 13 available scholarships filled, 9 of which are by players returning from last season’s 21-10 team. That puts the Mountaineers in great shape when it comes to looking at where to go or if to go anywhere with that final slot.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}