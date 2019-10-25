Bob Huggins knew who his two best shooters on this team would be from the time he recruited them.

That’s because the veteran head coach specifically recruited both Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil to fill that role for the Mountaineers this coming season.

“I think they are our best shooters,” he said.

Sherman was an explosive scorer at the junior college level averaging 25.9 points per game while dishing out 4.8 assists as a prospect that could play point or two-guard. He also shot 49-percent from the floor, as well as 39.3-percent from three and 87.5 percent from the foul line showing a well-rounded game.

Those skills are exactly what Huggins wanted to find as a guard that could not only create his own shot or shots for his teammates off the bounce but could consistently hit jumpers.

“He’s really consistent, at least he has been to this point, jump shooter with a lot of range. And he bounces it, he’s athletic so he can get it to the rim,” Huggins said.

Playing in a highly competitive league at Collin County C.C., Sherman caught the attention of a number of programs but ultimately the draw of playing for Huggins was too much.

“Taz can shoot it. You get 26 a game in that league he played in, you can score,” Huggins said.

As for McNeil, he’s coming off a season where he averaged just under 30-points per contest at Sinclair C.C. in Ohio and also displayed the ability to hit shots.

With those scoring totals, McNeil was efficient connecting on almost 50-percent from the floor and 43-percent from three while making 88-percent from the line showcasing his ability to put the ball in the basket.

Those skills were on full display in the Gold-Blue game as Sherman finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-15 from the floor including 4-6 from deep while McNeil added 8 points on 2-4 from three. Both figure to see significant minutes this year as Huggins is expected to use more three-guard lineups.

That is especially important because with only one true small forward on the roster, both of the junior college additions have the frame and mindset to fill in there if need be in three-guard looks.

“Taz is 6-foot-3 and Sean is pretty strong,” Huggins said.

The West Virginia head man hit the recruiting trail to address some deficiencies from the 2018 roster and those players are now ready to test their marksmanship once the season gets under way.