West Virginia beats LIU, earns first win of 2021

As expected, it was a blowout.

Coming off a season-opening loss, the West Virginia Mountaineers bounced back by defeating Long Island 66-0 on Saturday.

Winston Wright returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and, from that point on, the Mountaineers kept their foot on the gas.

Leddie Brown added two touchdowns on the ground early, ending the first quarter with West Virginia holding a 21-0 lead.

Long Island was unable to respond, and the Mountaineers continued to push forward.

Backup quarterback Garrett Greene entered on the third drive of the game, leading the West Virginia offense down the field before rushing for the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

Even when starting quarterback Jarret Doege returned, LIU could not answer. The Mountaineers added 17 points in the second quarter and, after blocking an LIU field goal attempt, entered halftime in possession of a 38-0 lead.

Doege connected with wide receivers Sean Ryan and Sam James for a touchdown each, while Greene returned and rushed for a second score. West Virginia ended the third quarter holding to a 59-0 lead.

Running back A'Varius Sparrow put the Mountaineers on the board in the fourth quarter. It was the final score of the game, resulting in the 66-0 final score.

Greene was West Virginia's leading rusher, ending the night with 98 yards. Doege led the passing game, totaling 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo finished with nine tackles. Long Island ended the game with only 95 yards of total offense.

Up Next: West Virginia hosts Virginia Tech next week. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.