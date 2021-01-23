WVSports - West Virginia bests K-State

For the first time since Jan. 4, the West Virginia basketball team is adding to the win column.

Taking on Kansas State on Saturday, the No. 14 Mountaineers were propelled by XX points from guard Miles McBride, culminating in a 69-47 win over the Wildcats.

Despite being their first game action in two weeks, the Mountaineers opened the game red hot.

Led by McBride and Taz Sherman, who combined for four steals, the WVU defense forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone. The Mountaineers were able to capitalize on the increased opportunities, scoring 14 points off of defensive takeaways.

McBride was the key contributor for West Virginia (10-4) in the first half, scoring 12 of his total points over 19 minutes in the first half.

Kansas State (5-11) had the opposite performance, shooting 7-of-18 from the field during the first half. The Mountaineers ultimately headed into halftime holding a 31-17 lead.

Opening the second half, it took the Wildcats less than two minutes before coughing up possession again, and the team would go on to end the night having allowed 28 turnovers.

The WVU offense continued to hold a firm lead, which mushroomed to 20 at its highest.

K-State guards Mike McGuirl and Selton Miguel combined for 25 points, but the Wildcats were unable to close the gap — in the end being handed their sixth-straight loss.

For WVU, McBride led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by forward Jalen Bridges, who finished with 12 points.

With four rebounds a piece, forwards Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien led WVU in rebounding.

West Virginia’s next game will come on Jan. 25 as the Mountaineers host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The 9 p.m. tipoff will be broadcast on ESPN.



