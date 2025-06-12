West Virginia Big 12 basketball opponents released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 12, 2025) – The Big 12 Conference has announced the scheduling matrix for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

Each school has a home-and-home with three other Big 12 opponents, and faces the other 12 opponents once, with six at home and six on the road for an 18-game conference schedule.

West Virginia will have home games against Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah. The Mountaineers will have road games at Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU. WVU will have home and road games against UCF, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

WVU men’s basketball season ticket holders can renew their season tickets and parking for the upcoming season online at WVUGAME.com. New season tickets are also on sale now at WVUGAME.com. Fans looking to purchase new season tickets at the “get-in” price will see a 25% decrease of the season ticket cost in select areas of the Coliseum with 45% of the upper-level seating not requiring a MAC per seat contribution.