The Big 12 has released which opponents West Virginia men's basketball team will square off against this upcoming season.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitive balance. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

The league will play 18- games.

The Mountaineers will have home-and-homes with Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, Texas and Central Florida meaning that the two teams will play each other twice.

West Virginia will then play host to Baylor, Kansas, BYU and Texas Tech inside the Coliseum as a one-time opponent.

On the flip side, the Mountaineers will head to Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State but will not have a home return date.

The dates and times for those games have yet to be established.