WVSports - West Virginia big Osabuohien set to return for 2021

West Virginia received some good news Tuesday night when senior forward Gabe Osabuohien announced that he would be coming back for an additional season.

Osabuohien, 6-foot-7, 235-pounds, announced his decision on the Final FourCast with John Flowers. He has already spent two seasons with the program but now will be preparing for a third in 2021-22.

"I did lose on senior night, you know I can't go out like that. Just the way we went out of the tournament, it's unfinished business," he said.

The former Arkansas transfer has become a swiss-army knife type player for the Mountaineers who excelled on both ends of the floor. This past year he averaged 1.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game but was invaluable with his overall contributions.

The Canadian import is eligible to return for another season due to changes in the NCAA rules and is the first to declare that he would be taking advantage of it. The Mountaineers are still awaiting a decision from senior guard Taz Sherman, who has entered his name into the NBA Draft process but keeping the option to return open.

The Mountaineers still have holes to fill but Osabuohien is a major first step.

"We got another year to come back, get better. Add more pieces that we need and work with the pieces we've got now and do something special," he said. "We've got unfinished business, so I'm coming back for sure."