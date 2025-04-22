West Virginia big Oyeadier enters transfer portal

West Virginia redshirt freshman Abraham Oyeadier has entered the transfer portal per a source.
Oyeadier, 6-foot-9, 221-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers after committing to the program as a late addition in August of 2024.
He also was removed from the official 2025-26 roster.
The Ghana native redshirted this past season and did not see the floor for West Virginia.
Prior to his arrival in Morgantown, Oyeadier graduated from Academy of Sports Science in Corona, California, where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Oyeadier has four years of eligibility remaining and was the last remaining roster holdover since new head coach Ross Hodge took over the basketball program.
West Virginia currently has eight players on the 2025-26 roster.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe