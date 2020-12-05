WVSports - West Virginia blown out 42-6 at Iowa State

In a matchup pitting the BIg 12’s top two running backs, it’s fitting that one team ran away with the victory.

It wasn’t West Virginia.

The offense of No. 9 Iowa State was strong entering Saturday, and it showed. The Cyclones scored three first half touchdowns en route to a 42-6 win over West Virginia,

Iowa State (8-2) scored three touchdowns in the first half, including one from Big 12 leading rusher Breece Hall. West Virginia (5-4) was held scoreless during the first half, achieving only 101 yards of total offense.

Entering halftime, the West Virginia defense had allowed 236 total yards — the most this season.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second half as Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight end Charlie Kolar for a third quarter touchdown. The Cyclones added an additional touchdown from Kene Nwangwu, giving them a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With 12 minutes remaining, Tyler Sumpter connected on a 32-yard field goal to put the Mountaineers on the board. West Virginia added another field goal, while the Cyclones added an additional touchdown, cementing Iowa State’s win.

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege ended the afternoon going 21-for-41 passing for 209 yards. His top target was Sean Ryan, who brought in five receptions for a total of 79 yards.

Hall, Iowa State’s Heisman Trophy contending running back, finished the day with 97 yards and a touchdown, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown rushed for 48 yards — his second-lowest total of the season — and is 55 yards away from achieving 1,000 on the season.

Defensively, linebacker Tony Fields led the Mountaineers with nine tackles.

West Virginia will return home next week and play host to the Oklahoma Sooners in a rescheduled matchup. The specific network and kickoff time have not yet been announced, but the game will kickoff in the afternoon and be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.