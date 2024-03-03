The most recent loss to Texas Tech is in a lot of ways a microcosm of this season for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers led by as many as 16-points in the first half, but still managed to fall by double digits to the Red Raiders at home and drop to 9-20 overall and 4-12 in the Big 12 Conference.

There were certainly reasons to be optimistic at times, but in the end West Virginia couldn’t string together enough consistency on both ends of the floor to close out the game.

The losses are tied for the second worst mark ever in program history and currently sit at the bottom of the league standings after they’ve dropped nine of their last 11 games. It’s been a year full of challenges for interim head coach Josh Eilert, but the most recent boiled down to a similar formula.

“We’ve got to do a better job. It’s hard to beat anybody when they get 16 more shots than you do and off your turnovers they get 16 more points,” he said. “We have to do a better job taking care of the ball and getting something good on each and every possession.”

Turnovers, especially live ball ones that lead to easy baskets, have been an issue all season. Those miscues again helped to propel Texas Tech in their comeback attempt.

It didn’t help matters that West Virginia started so hot out of the gates hitting 8-11 from deep and shooting over 60-percent to jump all over the visitors. But some of those shots were challenging and while they were falling in the early going, that lulled the Mountaineers into a false sense of confidence.

“You get a little comfortable, but they battled back, and I burned through every timeout trying to shut those runs down we just couldn’t get in a groove defensively,” Eilert said.

The defensive end continued to be an issue as the Mountaineers struggled defending the ball screen and the Red Raiders shot 57-percent in the second half to win the scoring battle 42-25. That essentially erased a six-point halftime lead with the Red Raiders coming out of the gates hot and never letting up.

Eilert pointed to overhelping as an issue, but some of the shot attempts by Texas Tech were wide open which allowed them to get easy looks to cut into the deficit.

“We could have done a better job defensively,” guard Kobe Johnson said.

The Mountaineers now have just two regular season games left on the schedule with the home finale against TCU Wednesday before closing on the road at Cincinnati.

There is of course the Big 12 Tournament still on tap as well, but currently slotted as the last seed that would be difficult to expect this team to try to string together a series of wins over a four-day period.

“We’ve got to be able to understand that we’ve got to value possessions better,” Eilert said.