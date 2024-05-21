West Virginia baseball couldn’t get into the swing of things on Tuesday afternoon, as they lost to TCU 5-2 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Mountaineers (33-21) faced off against the Horned Frogs for the fourth time in six days, and after registering 20 hits across their three-game series this past weekend, WVU’s offense racked up only three against TCU on Tuesday.

Carson Estridge made his fourth start of the season for the Mountaineers and gave WVU what they needed early. He pitched a scoreless opening two frames, but WVU’s offense couldn’t push anything across despite a double from Reed Chumley to start the second inning.

TCU was able to get to Estridge (1-2) in the third inning, as a one-out triple from Chase Brunson allowed him to then score on a ground out. TCU again got to Estridge in the fourth inning, as a bases-loaded walk, plated their second run of the game. TCU would add one more run in the fifth, as Maxx Yehl surrendered a hit-by-pitch, walk, single, before the Horned Frogs scored on a double play to lead 3-0.

WVU was able to inject some life into their offense in the bottom of the inning as Logan Sauve hit his seventh home run of the season, to put the Mountaineers down 3-2. That would be the extent of WVU’s offense though, as they couldn’t figure out TCU pitching.

West Virginia had a chance in the eighth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit as Sauve doubled to bring up JJ Wetherholt, but Wetherholt grounded out before Sam White struck out to end the inning.

As a team, West Virginia struck out 13 times, their third time in the last four games they have struck out at least 12 times.

Estridge ended up pitching 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out three. Yehl threw 1.1 innings, also allowing two runs, before Hayden Cooper pitched the final 4.0 innings, giving up one.

Three hits are the second lowest hit total WVU has had this season, only better than getting no-hit on Mar. 22 against Oklahoma.

WVU is now on the loser’s side of the double-elimination bracket and will face Kansas State at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow in an elimination game.