Nicktroy Fortune doesn’t have to think long to recall his low point on the football field in college.

Two years ago, as a true freshman that was thrust into the fire against Texas, Fortune was in coverage when he allowed a touchdown. A part-time player at the time, the cornerback was given a taste of the challenges of the position.

The Georgia native quickly realized that this is a different level than what he had become accustomed to and that was ding in his usually rock-solid confidence.