West Virginia center Jimmy Bell will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-10, 285-pounder, started all 34 games for the Mountaineers last season averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

However, this spring Bell spent time with the football team looking at his options and the possibility of making the switch over to the gridiron. It was a move that was designated to see where he stands in the sport and if there was a future there.

That term was deemed as a trial period by West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, but it seems that Bell will be looking for opportunities elsewhere with his final season of eligibility.

A two-sport athlete in high school, Bell could be looking at opportunities in either or both at his next stop. The news isn’t necessarily surprising as Bell now will be searching for a new destination.

A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Bell started his career at St. Louis before transferring to Moberly Area Community College where he received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. That would lead Bell to Morgantown where he played one season with the program.

Bell becomes the third West Virginia player to enter the transfer portal this off-season joining a list that also includes Jamel King (Kennesaw State) and Josiah Davis (Tennessee Tech).

The Mountaineers now have 13 scholarship players for the 2023-24 season although the Mountaineers continue to look at a number of targets.