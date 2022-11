Despite sitting at 4-7 with no bowl game in sights, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown didn’t have to dig too deep into his bag of tricks for motivation for his football team.

No, the Mountaineers had lost seven consecutive games to Oklahoma State, including the last three under Brown, and had never beaten both the Cowboys and Oklahoma in the same season. One of those had already been checked off the list, and the Mountaineers had the opportunity to do both.