Darian DeVries knows what successful basketball looks like.

His 150-55 record across six years atop Drake demonstrates that. And the 23rd head coach in West Virginia program history believes that many of those same reasons for success that he experienced in the Missouri Valley can be translated to the Big 12 Conference.

That’s because both leagues are physical, albeit the Big 12 at a different level, and in order to have success you have to be able to get things done first on the defensive end of the floor.

“You have to be able to defend. You have to rebound. You have to have some physicality,” he said. “Your team has to have some toughness.”

Basketball is basketball to a degree and the critical components to winning games is similar regardless of the level it’s being played although the pieces might be different.

So, DeVries plans to not only recruit to those aforementioned characteristics but engrain them in players by coaching and teaching those keys to success, too.

From a philosophical standpoint, teams need to take care of the ball, rebound on the defensive end and guard. If those three things are accomplished that goes a long way toward winning basketball games.

Last season Drake was No. 13 nationally in turnover percentage at 13.8, No. 2 in offensive rebounding rate allowed at 22.5-percent and was No. 72 nationally in defensive efficiency.

“Those three things. That is winning,” he said. “If you do those three areas well you will have a chance to do that every single night.”

After getting stops, on the offensive end, DeVries wants to score in transition. It’s something his teams got a reputation for during his time with the Bulldogs and it wasn’t by accident as it’s something that they will practice every single day in order to get easy baskets.

“Our goal is to score in the first 12 seconds of every possession because if you can score against a broken defense it gives your opportunity to score a lot better chance,” he said.

That’s especially helpful in a league like the Big 12 where teams hit the offensive glass, so there is an opportunity to make them pay if you’re physical and able to get out and run.

DeVries is excited about the opportunity to lead the West Virginia basketball program and wants it to reflect the people of the state in the process.

“We’re going to work hard. Everything that makes you proud to represent us and vice versa we will do that back to you,” he said.