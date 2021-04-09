The West Virginia basketball roster is far from settled with decisions left to be made, but head coach Bob Huggins has used the transfer portal to address two pressing concerns.

The Mountaineers came into the off-season wanting to fill holes at point guard and interior defender and this past week you can cross both off the list. Huggins hinted that he was ready to explore using the transfer portal as a means to keep up with the rest of college basketball and he must have meant it.