West Virginia cornerback room still being sorted, but some emerging
Doug Belk is trying to make the most of what appears to be a tough situation.
But really at this stage of the off-season, what choice does the cornerbacks coach have?
West Virginia only has five healthy scholarship cornerbacks on the roster heading into the opener with Tennessee but things at least aren’t being portrayed as dire as they seem on the surface. No, quite the opposite.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news