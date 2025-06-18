West Virginia creating a track record of success with Division II transfers

West Virginia baseball has had great success with Division II transfers and they are hoping to continue that success with their current additions to their transfer portal class.

Over the past two seasons, a staple of the Mountaineer roster has been their reliance on the development of Division II stars. Derek Clark, Kyle West, Griffin Kirn, all former Division II standouts who made the jump and contributed in a big way for the Mountaineers.

Now, West Virginia is attacking the DII ranks yet again, with multiple transfer portal adds this offseason coming from the Division II level.

“If you want to have elite talent here, you have to buy low, sell high. Find markets that aren’t tapped and go places others aren’t willing to go, research different,” West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins said back in February. “If we pretend that West Virginia is the same institution as everybody else trying to compete for national titles, we will finish second more times than not, so I think that’s been our philosophy over the last decade.”

Sabins has been at the forefront of the recruiting trail, as he was the lead recruiter for the Mountaineers before he became head coach. However, he’s found guys that have produced, including Clark, Kirn, and West.

The ball got rolling with Clark, who came to WVU from Northwood last season. He had one year of eligibility remaining, and after an injury delayed the start of his season, he turned into an absolute workhorse.

Clark was a Third-Team All-American in 2023 prior to coming to West Virginia, and he continued that success from the first time he stepped foot on the mound.

After being a DII All-American, he earned multiple Third-Team All-American accolades at the Division I level following his success at WVU. He finished the season with a 3.23 ERA, but what he will be remembered most by is how he competed towards the end of the season.

Against Dallas Baptist in the Tucson Regional, Clark threw a complete game, throwing 101 pitches in the process. Two days later, he closed out WVU’s first-ever regional victory with an 11-pitch ninth inning.

That then propelled him to the Super Regionals where he left everything he had on the mound, going into the ninth inning against North Carolina, while he threw 144 pitches in what ended up being a loss.

Clark, a left-handed pitcher who didn’t have overpowering stuff, just pitched like every game was his last, not wanting to give up the ball.

That paved the way for a similar story from Kirn this past season. Another lefty, Kirn, came from Quincy, and like Clark, he was WVU’s go-to guy on the mound.

Kirn was named an NCBWA Third-Team All-American, tossing 99.0 innings on the season. He finished with a 3.36 ERA, while striking out 103 batters.

Similar to Clark, Kirn also did whatever was needed of him to help the Mountaineers win. Just like Clark did in 2024, Kirn threw 118 pitches, going 7.1 innings in WVU’s opening game of their regional this year, before two days later, he followed it up with a 16-pitch outing out of the bullpen, earning WVU back-to-back trips to the Super Regionals.

Then there is West, who unlike Clark and Kirn, was in WVU’s backyard the entire time. West is from Hedgesville, attending University of Charleston (WV) for two seasons before transferring to the Mountaineers.

In two seasons, he hit 25 home runs and had 81 RBIs, playing in 115 games while he started 103 of them. West was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team this past season, and will likely be able to go pro.

Now West Virginia has turned their sights to the Division II ranks yet again, but they are doing so at a higher volume than the past two seasons.

The Mountaineers have added five guys thus far in their class, and three of them come from the Division II ranks. Paul Schoenfeld, Chansen Cole, and Ian Korn, are three names who WVU hopes can produce and do so in a meaningful way next season.

Schoenfeld hit .420 this past season, Cole was a freshman who tossed almost 100 innings, and Korn was the DII Pitcher of the Year, with a 1.81 ERA.

The experiments for West Virginia of getting guys from the DII level have worked in recent years. They’re now hoping it will work in an even bigger way as they head into the offseason.