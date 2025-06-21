WVU defense a work in progress, but confidence is growing

West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley understands that his defense still has a lot of work to do in order to get ready for the season.

“Year one anywhere is hard. I don’t care where it is and what happens,” Alley said on the 3 Guys Before the Game Podcast. “They’re learning the scheme, they’re learning the culture.”

That’s a challenge for not only the new players on the team but even those that are returning, because how things operate is simply not the same when changing a coordinator. Then you have the task of developing leadership because there simply aren’t those guys that are queued up in that role.

That makes things difficult in the early going when developing the unit.

“It’s been a challenge. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do but obviously I feel really good about where we’re at and the improvement we’re going to make,” Alley said.

That has made the summer critical in the process of trying to gel the team together with what off-season training activities that are allowed. The rules have changed from the past and now coaches can have some interactions with their players.

“We’ve got a lot of teaching, a lot of development to do throughout the summer,” he said.

The game has changed and now everybody on the roster needs to be willing to contribute in some fashion and having those players ready to step up with the turnover is critical.

When it comes to the roster, Alley believes that the defensive line is going to be better than perhaps the perception because of the returning players and what is in the room.

The Mountaineers welcome back players such as Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre and Nate Gabriel, along with a number of transfers added into the mix.

“We retained a lot of really good players,” he said. “...So I think that we’ll be pleasantly surprised with the guys that we’ve got down there.”