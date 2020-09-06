WVSports - West Virginia defensive line newcomers have opportunity

West Virginia redshirt junior defensive end Taijh Alston will likely miss half the season as he continues to recover from multiple knee injuries sustained last year.

Alston, who was injured in the second game of the 2019 campaign against Missouri, played only 30 snaps last season but was pegged as a potential major contributor off the edge. That breakout is going to have to be delayed even more as his recovery has cut into preparation for this year and with the 10-game season set to open Sept. 12, the North Carolina native will be on the sideline.

It remains to be see if Alston will be able to play his way back onto the field in 2020, but where can the Mountaineers go to help replace what they’ve lost?

First up will be none other than redshirt senior defensive end Jeffery Pooler, who had his most productive season with the program last year. Over 12 games, Pooler played 497 snaps and was one of the most improved players on the roster with his level of play.

There are others behind the upperclassman, but two true freshmen are going to have every opportunity to make their names known on the edge for the West Virginia pass rush especially with the new eligibility waiver that will waive the four-game redshirt rule.

Canadian import Akheem Mesidor was one of the crown jewels in the 2020 class. The Mountaineers fought off a long-list of suitors in their pursuit and was able to sign the developing pass rusher who offers a ton of upside.

“Mesidor has got twitch and we knew that in recruiting,” Brown added. “We thought he was a difference maker - and a potential early difference maker - and he is. He’s got a chance; if he’ll take coaching and get his fundamentals I think he’s got a chance to be special here.”

He hasn't disappointed to date as Mesidor is expected to be in the mix early as he displays pop, being able to get off the ball, and will show up. He has impressed in the scrimmage situations and is going to be in the rotation from the jump.

The other is in-state prospect Sean Martin. A long and lean defensive end, Martin was a coup for the Mountaineers in this past recruiting cycle and has the frame to provide some help immediately. Will he?

That’ll be up to him.

“Martin was a big get for us and not only does he look the part but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” Brown said. “He’s learning. The game is obviously at a different speed, but he’s extremely detail-oriented, he’s intelligent, he understands the game and he’s about the right things. I think he’s got a tremendous future.”

The defensive line is going to be one of the strengths of the defense with what is set to return, especially considering the Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, return.

But position coach Jordan Lesley likes to use as many bodies as he can for a healthy rotation and this fall could be a proving ground for a pair of fresh faces on the Mountaineers defensive front.