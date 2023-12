West Virginia defensive lineman Mike Lockhart has entered the NCAA transfer portal per a source.

Lockhart appeared in 24 games during his two years with the Mountaineers football program where he recorded 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The defensive lineman stepped into a much larger role this past season with 409 snaps while collecting 21 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as the nose guard.

Lockhart will have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.