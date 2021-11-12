West Virginia DL Stills playing his best down the stretch

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills is playing the best football of his career.

The Fairmont native has recorded 6 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and an interception through nine games on the season but his impact has been felt far beyond the stat sheet.

“Number one is growth and it goes back to him not expecting himself to make every play,” coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “The level of defensive line play that he’s played and the level of guys around him has helped, too. He’s playing his best ball over the last month.”

Stills doesn’t dispute the claim, either.

“Definitely feel like I’m moving around a lot better, I’m making big plays, key plays and I’m just trying to stay active out there and move around,” Stills said. “Just cause havoc. I’m just trying to do my thing to be disruptive.”

That’s saying something too when you consider that Stills entered the program with massive expectations and recorded a total of 7 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 season.

Stills has developed into one of the most disruptive forces up front across the entire Big 12 Conference and a part of that was simply learning how to do his job on each and every snap. Earlier in his career, Stills found himself trying to do too much at times instead of simply playing within the scheme.

It takes time for some to learn how to do that and now the legacy understands his role. That’s in large part because simply trying to do too much at times gets players out of their gaps and creates issues.

“I just try to do my job. I’m in my gap or doing my assignment and the ball might be on the other side of the field and just try to be around the ball as much as I can,” he said.

Stills has spent a lot of time watching players at the highest level in order to refine his game and the fact that he’s now played over 1,600 snaps in his career and is hitting the stretch run with a clear focus.

“Just more reps. Just constantly being out there. The years after that I just got a bunch of reps and watching film on yourself,” Stills said.