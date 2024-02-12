West Virginia continued to struggle on the road falling to TCU 81-65 Monday night.

The defeat makes the Mountaineers 0-10 in games away from Morgantown this season and wraps up a tough road swing for the program after falling to Texas 94-58 over the weekend. West Virginia now sits at 8-16 overall and 3-8 in the Big 12 Conference.

It was a sloppy effort for the Mountaineers who committed a season high 19 turnovers, while the Horned Frogs held a decisive edge in paint scoring at 44-18.

Guard RaeQuan Battle paced West Virginia in the scoring department with 21 points, while forward Quinn Slazinski scored 15 and guard Kerr Kriisa had 13.

Slazinski opened the scoring for West Virginia with a three-ball but the Horned Frogs would quickly answer back with one of their own. The Mountaineers moved ahead 10-5 after a Kriisa three as the offense started the game on the right foot.

TCU would quickly close the gap as the two teams exchanged blows early in the contest in 10-10 tie with 15:08 left in the half. But that would shift for West Virginia.

Aided by a five-minute field goal drought by the Mountaineers, the Horned Frogs would seize the lead at 14-10 just a little over two minutes later to cap off a 9-0 run.

A Jesse Edwards layup ended the scoring drought at the 11:03 mark, but the center was then tagged with a flagrant foul on a drive to the hoop where he went high with his elbow. The Horned Frogs would then move ahead 19-12 as the Mountaineers had 7 turnovers which resulted in 10 points for TCU.

The Mountaineers cut into the deficit as it sat at 22-17 with 7:55 remaining in the half. TCU was able to get easy baskets at the rim holding a 16-4 edge in points in the paint.

West Virginia would stay within striking distance, but the Horned Frogs would hold a 47-35 lead heading into the halftime break.

The Mountaineers would cut the edge down to 49-40 through the first three minutes of the second half although turnovers continued to be an issue. The Horned Frogs would be able to push the lead back out to double digits at 62-48 eight minutes into the half.

After a second flagrant foul by Edwards, which again was called for going high, the Mountaineers trailed 66-48 at the mid-way point of the second half. West Virginia had another long scoring drought from the field going over eight minutes without a basket.

The lead would swell to over 20 points and from there the Horned Frogs were able to salt away the rest of the game with a comfortable cushion.

West Virginia will return home to host Baylor in a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday.