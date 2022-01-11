West Virginia downs Oklahoma State, 70-60

Jalen Bridges tied his career-high of 22 points, serving as the primary offensive catalyst in West Virginia's 70-60 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Taz Sherman opened the game's scoring, sinking a three-pointer two minutes in, but the Mountaineers' lead would be short-lived. The teams traded blows early in the first half, with the score staying tied for a handful of minutes.

Ten minutes into the game, West Virginia decided it was a good time to take off.

Propelled primarily by forward Gabe Osabuohien, the Mountaineers began to charge ahead with force. The team's lead grew to double digits within four minutes, securing West Virginia in the driver's seat.

Oklahoma State struggled to string together shots, allowing WVU to take advantage. In a stretch where Osabuohien scored nine-consecutive WVU points, the Cowboys were only able to muster one basket.

Riding high, the Mountaineers entered halftime with a 34-23 advantage.

Osabuohien picked up where he left off in the second half, while Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges continued to add points to the scoreboard.

Things remained fairly consistent on the floor until the halfway point of the second half. West Virginia seemed to hit a wall, and Oklahoma State quickly pounced on the opportunity.

A Cowboys' 9-0 run trimmed the WVU lead to single digits, a separation that wouldn't last long. The Mountaineers entered the final five minutes ahead by 17 points, a double digit lead that would ultimately be insurmountable.