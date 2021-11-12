West Virginia emerges from Backyard Brawl with 74-59 win

West Virginia's longtime run of winning Backyard Brawls isn't coming to an end this year.

With four Mountaineers scoring in double-digits, West Virginia came out on top with a 74-59 victory over rival Pitt.

The Panthers won the opening tip, doing their best to get off the ground early. They were able to rush out to a 6-4 lead at the under-16 timeout, but a handful of crucial WVU defensive plays halted the early lead from ballooning any larger.

Those minor successes were the only ones Pitt would muster during the first half as the Mountaineers quickly charged ahead.

Propelled by a spread-out scoring attack, West Virginia shot 52% from the field — including 40% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Pitt struggled offensively after leading-scorer John Hugley earned two quick fouls and was relegated to the bench.

West Virginia would enter halftime in possession of the 36-24 lead.

Things continued to swing in the Mountaineers' favor in the second half. Despite Hugley returning to the rotation, he became a non-factor as the Panthers struggled to stand in WVU's way.

The offensive success of the Mountaineers continued as the team went on scoring run after scoring run. Despite the best efforts of the Panthers, any momentum was quickly stifled, leaving Pitt stuck in the mud spinning its tires.

Pitt could not come within 10 points of the Mountaineers, ultimately falling by a 74-59 final score.