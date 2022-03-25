West Virginia exceeds expectations for pass rusher Kilbane
Lakewood (Oh.) St. Edward 2023 pass rusher Michael Kilbane was excited to see what the West Virginia football program had to offer and his trip to campus certainly didn’t disappoint.
Kilbane, 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, visited Morgantown for the second day of spring practice and was impressed with practically the entire experience.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news