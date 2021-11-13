West Virginia faces explosive Kansas State offensive attack

Football is a game of match ups and the Kansas State offense has a knack for finding favorable ones.

“He really does as good of a job as anybody we play with matchups. They’ve got a couple guys that are really good one-on-one,” head coach Neal Brown said.

That’s especially true this season as the Wildcats boast one of their most explosive units in recent memory with essentially are cogs in the offense hitting on all cylinders. This group is going to run the football but unlike previous years has some pop in the passing game as well.

The unit is tied for 12th nationally in plays over 50+ yards with 9 and is showcasing an ability to stretch the field with shots in that department as well as scheming up creases in the run game.

A big piece of that has been senior quarterback Skylar Thompson who is currently in the midst of the best five-game stretch of his career throwing for 1,318 yards and 8 touchdowns while competing 71-percent of his passes. Coordinator Jordan Lesley believes that Thompson’s ability to diagnose plays pre-snap and his confidence throwing the football has been key to the success.

It doesn’t hurt matters that the Wildcats have a bevy of weapons led by sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn. Across his 192 plays, Vaughn is gaining at least 10-yards on 22.3-percent of his touches and is responsible for several of those 50-yard plays on the year.

What makes Vaughn a particularly difficult cover is the fact that he isn’t only used in the backfield as a traditional running back but is one of the most targeted receivers by the Wildcats. He leads the team with 38 receptions for 421 yards and 3 scores and the coaches find ways to get him in space and in one-on-one matchups to take advantage of his skill set.

“How they use Deuce is you always have to find him and that sometimes in their formation structure is tough to do,” Lesley said.

That’s part of the trick however, because you can’t focus too much on Vaughn or you will leave other players open at other areas of the field.

While he’s the engine of the offense, there are plenty of other weapons that can hurt you such as receivers Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles and Landry Weber. That trio has combined for 63 catches for 894 yards and 5 total touchdowns on the year.

“A bunch of big plays,” Brown said.

That alone should have the West Virginia defense on high alert heading into a matchup against a team that hasn’t been traditionally known for their ability to hit plays down the field.

“It’s the ability to create matchups where they feel their matchups fit them. That’s where they do as good a job as anybody is taking the personnel they have that’s next level and using it. Formationing guys and using it,” Lesley said.