West Virginia led 24-20 with just over 14 minutes remaining against Oklahoma State.

Then it all came undone. It started with an almost unexplainable play on the ensuing punt after the defense had held the Cowboys on third down. On that play, Andrew Wilson-Lamp barreled into returner Preston Fox and knocked him over as the ball hit the Mountaineers and was recovered by the Pokes.

“I can’t explain it. I can’t explain that one. We work that twice a week that very situation and that’s a hard one for me to explain,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Oklahoma State would capitalize and score three plays later to take a 27-24 lead. But the quarter full of miscues and mistakes didn’t end there. The Mountaineers would tack on a field goal to tie the game at 27 and the defense would again take the field but recorded not one, but two personal foul penalties on the same play to give the Cowboys 30-yards of field position.

Still even with that being said, the defense had a chance to get off the field and force a long field goal attempt but on third and four a pair of defenders missed tackles and it resulted in a 29-yard touchdown for Brennan Presley to put the Cowboys ahead for good.

Yes, there would be another opportunity with a failed fourth down play from midfield and then an onside kick attempt that was collected by the Cowboys, but it was a game that yet again got away.

“Crazy fourth quarter. I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a game like that. This one stings even more than the one last week,” Brown said referring to the walk-off loss to Houston.

But even with that loss, Brown felt that his team competed even after falling behind 10-0 early in the game and were even leading heading into the final frame with a chance to extend that with the ball before the mistakes that ultimately cost them the ball game. It was the first home loss for the Mountaineers on the season and dropped them to 4-3, 2-2 on the year.

“You have to figure out ways to win especially at home when you’re up 24-20. We were right there. I refuse to take easy outs,” Brown said.

Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon rushed for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game as the Mountaineers struggled to tackle as well as running by the football.

West Virginia now must look at themselves in the mirror and attempt to respond after consecutive losses to Big 12 Conference teams. Things aren’t going to get any easier with a trip to Central Florida up next.

“You’ve got to play better. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We didn’t play well enough to win last week, we made some untimely mistakes, and we have five games left. Nobody on our schedule feels sorry for us,” Brown said.