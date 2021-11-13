West Virginia falls to K-State

West Virginia's chances of punching a ticket to a bowl game are slowly getting out of reach.

The Mountaineers were dominated in all facets by Kansas State on Saturday, ultimately falling by a 34-17 final score and picking up their sixth loss of 2021.

K-State's domination began early as the Wildcats defense forced a turnover on only the second play of the game. On the back of a stout running game, they marched into the WVU red zone before running back Joe Ervin punched it in from the two-yard line.

West Virginia couldn't respond as, a few minutes later, the Wildcats blocked a Tyler Sumpter punt, scooped it up and crossed the goal line to go ahead 14-0.



The Mountaineers were able to gain some ground early in the second quarter, entering field goal territory before kicker Casey Legg missed wide right.

With about three minutes to go in the first half, Kansas State added a field goal from 32 yards. On the corresponding possession, Legg was able to redeem himself and put the Mountaineers on the board.

The Wildcats entered halftime with a 17-3 lead, and would continue their dominance in the second half.

Kansas State would drive 67 yards down the field on the team's first possession in the second half, culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass.

For the first time all afternoon, the Mountaineers would truly counter in response. A handful of throws from quarterback Jarret Doege moved West Virginia down the field before he connected with wide receiver Reese Smith on a 13-yard touchdown. The score trimmed K-State's lead to 24-10.

After the Wildcats missed a field goal on the following drive, the Mountaineers gathered all the momentum. They went deep into K-State territory after two big pass plays, and Doege was able to find Wright for a three-yard touchdown pass.

But West Virginia's late push didn't deter Kansas State. Deuce Vaughn, who entered Saturday as one of the Big 12's best receiving running backs, would punch in a four-yard score with seven minutes to go in the game, pushing the lead to 31-17.

On the Mountaineers' next drive, a crucial Leddie Brown fumble spelled impending doom. With the ball now in K-State's hands, the Wildcats burned four and a half minutes off the game clock and added a field goal, increasing the gap.

Doege would be intercepted on the next drive, effectively putting the game on ice and solidifying the K-State win.