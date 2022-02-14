West Virginia falls to Kansas State 78-73

It was a tale of two halves for West Virginia (14-11) as the Mountaineers fell on the road to Kansas State 78-73.

The Mountaineers built a 10-point lead early in the second half, but things went sideways from there as a nearly 10-minute stretch without a field goal proved to be the undoing for West Virginia.

Senior guard Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 21 points, while senior guard Kedrian Johnson finished with 15. Redshirt freshman big Isaiah Cottrell scored a career high 13-points in the losing effort.

The Mountaineers got off an early 10-6 lead in the first three and a half minutes of the game as the visitors opened with energy on both ends of the floor.

The edge would be 23-16 in favor of West Virginia at the mid-way point of the first half with Bridges and Johnson leading the way with 7 points each. The two teams would continue to exchange blows throughout the first half with the Mountaineers keeping the Wildcats at a distance throughout with some timely baskets.

Sherman would lead the way in the first half with 15 points to give West Virginia an 42-35 edge at the break with some strong play down the stretch to close the first half with momentum. The Mountaineers held a 20-15 edge on the glass and allowed only 8 points in the paint during those first 20 minutes.

The lead would grow to as many as 10 in the opening minutes of the second half, but Kansas State responded as the two teams continued to battle back and forth.

Cottrell scored 8 of the first 12 points for West Virginia over the opening five minutes in his best offensive performance of the season.

The Wildcats would use a 10-run to tie things at 54-all with 12:35 remaining to play as they would get to the basket and take advantage of the foul line. Kansas State would take their first lead since the first minute of the game on a foul shot to move ahead 55-54 as West Virginia struggled to put the ball in the basket.

The Kansas State run would swell to 18-2 as the Wildcats took a 62-56 advantage with under 8 minutes left in the game. The Mountaineers went on a ten minute drought without a field goal which allowed the Wildcats to build a 65-58 lead.

West Virginia got it as close as 74-73 but the Wildcats continued to hit free throws and keep just enough distance for the win.

The Mountaineers will next play host to Kansas 8 p.m. Saturday. The game has been previously announced as a sell out.