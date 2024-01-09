West Virginia fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 after dropping a 81-67 decision to Kansas State Tuesday night inside the Coliseum.

West Virginia was led in scoring by RaeQuan Battle with 21 points, while Kerr Kriisa and Noah Farrakhan each finished in double figures with 11.

The Mountaineers got on the board first and scored their first five points from the foul line from Battle which led to an early 5-4 edge.

West Virginia started sloppy with four turnovers before the first media timeout allowing Kansas State to take a 10-7 edge at the 15:26 mark.

The offense struggled to start the game going 3-9 from the field with poor shot selection but Battle scored 12 of the first 14 to keep West Virginia well within striking range at 19-14 just over seven minutes into the first half.

After a Kriisa three-ball the lead was whittled down to 19-17, but the Wildcats were shooting 80-percent from the floor with 14 of their points coming in the paint.

The Wildcats pushed their edge out to 26-19 with 8:40 left in the half with the shooting percentage differential at 79 to 36-percent in the visitors favor.

The Mountaineers cut the deficit to 28-26 with 6:43 left in the first half after Farrakhan connected on a pair of free throws and would surge ahead on a three by Kriisa to take a 31-30 lead with just a little over a minute of game action later.

The two teams exchanged baskets down the stretch run of the first half, but a Kobe Johnson three put the Mountaineers ahead 42-40 entering halftime.

The two teams opened the second half exchanging baskets with the two teams tied at 45 with 18:11 remaining to play in the contest. The Wildcats would then use a 7-0 run to take a 52-45 edge with 16:12 remaining in the contest.

The Wildcats started 3-4 from deep in the second half to hold a 55-47 edge with 14:45 remaining in the second half. After the lead swelled to 10, the Mountaineers were able to cut it in half at 57-52 with 10:46 left to play.

However, the Wildcats would push the lead back out to 67-56 with 5:40 remaining and would not be able to catch up dropping their second consecutive Big 12 game.

West Virginia will next host Texas 6 p.m. Saturday.