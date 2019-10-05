West Virginia (3-2, 1-1) turned the ball over four times and ended up dropping its first Big 12 Conference game of the season to No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0) in Morgantown Saturday, 42-31.

The Mountaineers started on offense and wasted no time taking an early 7-0 lead thanks to a four-play, 76-yard drive that included two costly penalties on Texas. The drive ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Kendall to Sam James to give the Mountaineers an early lead.

After a missed 42-yard field goal, Texas got the ball back after an interception by Kendall and tied the game at 7-7 with a two-play, 27-yard drive that concluded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Malcolm Epps.

The Mountaineers would later regain the lead and take a 14-7 lead with a five-play, 60-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Kendall early in the second quarter.

Texas would go on to take a 21-14 halftime lead thanks to a couple of second quarter touchdowns which included a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to John Burt and a 13-yard touchdown rush by Ehlinger.

West Virginia had a chance to make it a four-point game at the end of the first half, but Evan Staley would miss a 47-yard field goal as time expired. This marked his second miss of the day.

The Mountaineers eventually cut Texas’ lead down to four points at 21-17 after a 29-yard field goal by Staley which was set up by Keith Washington’s third interception of the season near the end of the third quarter.

However, the Longhorns were later able to take advantage of Kendall’s third interception of the game early in the fourth quarter and made it a two-possession game with a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Devin Duvernay.

Texas would again score off another interception by Kendall as left tackle Samuel Cosmi rushed it in from 12 yards out. This marked West Virginia’s fourth turnover of the game.

The Mountaineers added a late touchdown with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to T.J. Simmons and Texas would answer right back as Ehlinger scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Kendall later found Bryce Wheaton for a 12-yard touchdown pass near the end of the game. From there, the Mountaineers were unable to overcome their deficit and suffered their first conference loss of the season.

Next up for West Virginia is another home game next Saturday against Iowa State at 4 p.m. ET.