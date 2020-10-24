WVSports - West Virginia falls to Texas Tech after late fumble, touchdown

While the storybook ending would have been a West Virginia victory in starting quarterback Jarret Doege’s first homecoming to Lubbock, Texas, not all stories end as desired.

Despite Doege throwing for more than 300 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, a late fumble by the Mountaineers was picked up and returned for a Texas Tech touchdown. The score ultimately resulted in a 34-27 TTU victory, snapping WVU’s two-game win streak.

The Red Raiders found the end zone first on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Henry Colombi early in the first quarter. Colombi, who was playing in his first collegiate start, saw a successful first half as he went 15-18 for 124 yards. West Virginia’s defense, which entered Saturday as the top in the nation, showed struggles early and often.

After WVU running back Leddie Brown pounded in a 3-yard rushing touchdown, the Red Raiders countered with a 48-yard rushing touchdown of their own as well as a passing touchdown from Colombi to wide receiver Trey Cleveland.

WVU kicker Evan Staley added two field goals in the first half, including one in the final moments that saw the Mountaineers facing a one-score deficit heading into halftime.

Doege found tight end T.J. Banks early in the third quarter for a touchdown, knotting the score at 20, and the two teams began to trade scores. Texas Tech retook the lead on the next drive with a rushing touchdown, while West Virginia tied the score at 27 following Brown’s second rushing touchdown of the day.

In the fourth quarter, a reception fumbled by Sam James was picked up by Texas Tech defender Zech McPherson, who returned the ball 56 yards for a touchdown and gave the Red Raiders the lead.

In their last hope to bridge the gap, the Mountaineers took back over on offense with 42 seconds remaining in regulation. Doege found wide receiver Sean Ryan to place the ball near midfield with nine seconds to go, but a deep pass toward the end zone was intercepted to close the game.

Brown ended the day with 77 yards rushing for the Mountaineers, and Saturday’s game was the third of the season in which Brown rushed for two or more touchdowns.

Winston Wright led the Mountaineers in receiving, totaling 126 yards through the air. He was one of 10 Mountaineers to haul in a reception against a TTU pass defense that was the worst in the Big 12 entering the game.

Defensively, West Virginia was led by Josh Chandler-Semedo, who ended the day with a team-high 11 tackles. Tony Fields, who entered the game as the team’s leading tackler, was ejected in the first half due to targeting.

One week after his brother Darius hauled in an interception, Dante Stills picked up a turnover of his own after falling on a loose fumble in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers will return home to Milan Puskar Stadium next weekend, playing host to Kansas State on Halloween.