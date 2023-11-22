In a thrilling back and forth battle on the day before Thanksgiving, West Virginia men’s basketball was defeated by the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament consolation game. The back-and-forth tournament finale for both squads came down to every last second, but West Virginia ended with a 56-54 defeat on Wednesday.

Each team opened the game and combined to miss their first nine field goal attempts and accumulate six total turnovers, but Virginia (5-1) forward Jordan Minor broke the drought with a layup on the fastbreak. The Mountaineers were hurt by turnovers in their Fort Myers Tip-Off finale, finishing the game with 16.

With a 2-0 score four minutes deep into the contest, West Virginia’s first basket came from a dunk by center Jesse Edwards in the paint, followed by a go-ahead jumpshot by forward Quinn Slazinski at 4-2.

Slazinski also nailed a three-pointer after seven minutes had elapsed to put the Mountaineers ahead 7-4. The Cavaliers answered from beyond the arc with guard Reece Beekman’s three-pointer, knotting the score up at 7.

Edwards threw down another slam but a West Virginia state native for Virginia, guard Isaac McNeely, answered as went on a 5-0 run, making two free throws and hitting a three-pointer.

Both teams went on a three-minute scoring drought for over two and a half minutes with seven minutes left in the first half, but Edwards tied the game up at 14 with the and-one layup.

However, West Virginia (2-3) struggled at the halfway mark of the first period, shooting 2-for-11 from the field across this stretch with eight turnovers, as they trailed 19-17.

Slazinski and Beekman each broke the scoring hiatus with two-point jumpshots and while each team traded jump shots, the Mountaineers pushed ahead 23-21 after another mid-range make for the St. John’s transfer.

Forward Patrick Sumenick was the first player to score for WVU outside of Edwards and Slazinski but McNeely made the Mountaineers pay for lackadaisical coverage on the perimeter as he was true on another three-pointer.

As the first half finished, Virginia went on a 5-0 run with a layup and took the lead going into the break, ahead by three points at 26-23.

Guard Ryan Dunn scored the first four points to open the second period for the Cavaliers and WVU kicked off the half with a two-minute scoring drought and a six-minute field goal drought. UVA also converted four free throws in the opening four minutes of the second period to push their advantage to 32-26.

Cavaliers’ guard Andrew Rohde then scored back-to-back layups at the halfway mark of the second period to make the lead double-digits at 10, but a dunk from Edwards and a much needed three-pointer from point guard Kobe Johnson, cutting the deficit to 38-31.

With Virginia leading, Dunn and Edwards traded interior buckets and West Virginia guard Seth Wilson drained two crucial jump shots from beyond the arc to make it a one-point contest. WVU’s Johnson also connected with the go-ahead three-pointer on his squad’s next possession, capping off a 10-2 run that put the Mountaineers ahead 42-40 with eight minutes remaining.

Guard Jacob Groves broke the 42-42 bind with his three-pointer, marking five points total on the night for the Oklahoma transfer. With five minutes left in the contest, Slazinski was true on another three-pointer to tie up the game again at 47-47, and these back and forth inside baskets also continued to fall for both teams late in the game.

Foul trouble began to hit the Cavaliers as freshman forward Blake Buchanan was fouled out with two minutes to go. Then on the next possession after a made free throw by Edwards, Wilson capitalized on the fast break for West Virginia when he scored another three-pointer to go ahead 51-50.

With under a minute remaining, Dunn and Beekman each scored on the interior to put Virginia back ahead by three, 54-51. On WVU’s next chance with the ball, Slazinski was fouled on his three-point attempt and he converted all-three chances, making the score knotted at 54.

The Cavaliers’ guard Reece Beekman ran down the entirety of the clock on UVA’s final possession of the game until he drove into the paint and drew a foul against the Mountaineers.

Beekman made the first from the charity stripe but the second attempt was no good and an offensive rebound on the missed free throw sealed a 56-54 defeat for West Virginia.

Virginia once again shot 1-for-2 from the free throw line once again with under a second left in the game, but the last-second shot for WVU was no good as it spelled a winless trip to Fort Myers, Florida for the Mountaineers.

With the completion of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament, West Virginia will head back home to host the Bellarmine Knights at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.